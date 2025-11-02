Economic growth could be cut by 3.1 percent

A report by the country’s climate and development report has revealed that, without strong action, climate change could cut Uganda's economic growth by up to 3.1 percent by 2050, pushing more than 613,000 people into poverty and turning 12 million more into internal migrants.

The report highlights serious risks from climate change, including a drop in overall labour productivity up to 2.4 percent due to heat stress, threats to 21 percent of the electricity network, and annual road damages costing as much as $26m (Shs89.81b).

“To address these challenges, it recommends a shift toward climate-resilient, low-carbon growth through coordinated actions across sectors, focusing on building resilience among Uganda’s youth and low-income earners while strengthening agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and urban development,” the report shows.

It adds that, to achieve climate-positive growth, four multi-sector intervention packages, backed by economy-wide measures and strong private sector engagement, should be considered. Others are expanding shock-responsive social protection; digital financial services, including insurance; and access to water, sanitation, hygiene, and climate-resilient health systems.

Government authorities have also been urged to incorporate climate change projections and risks into urban planning and infrastructure design; support decentralisation of decision-making regarding climate action; promote e-mobility, green building materials, and better transport systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The report also calls for coordinated climate action across government, private sector, communities, and partners.

At the top of its key actions is the implementation of Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy, integrating climate considerations into public procurement, public-private partnerships, fiscal policies, and financial regulations. Strengthening disaster risk management and legal frameworks for crisis management is yet another key action.

“Climate action is not only essential but also offers an opportunity to redefine the country’s development trajectory,” Mr Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Division Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda, said, adding that Uganda, ranked the 14th most climate-vulnerable country, faces a critical moment.

Ms Mary Porter Peschka, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Division Director for Eastern Africa, advanced private investment in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, among others.