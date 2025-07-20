Economic outlook optimistic – Experts

A June 2025 report by Price Water Coopers has revealed that the country’s economic outlook is optimistic and grounded in strong macroeconomic fundamentals, strategic investments, and a clear development vision. The report shows that the economy is projected to grow by 6.3 percent in Financial Year (FY) 2024/2025 and 7.0 percent in FY2025/2026, with expectations of double-digit growth once commercial oil production begins.

“The size of the economy is estimated at Shs214.9 trillion ($60.4b) and is projected to reach $65.7b (Shs233.8 trillion) in the next fiscal year (FY2026/2027),” the report shows. According to the report, this growth is expected to translate into improved livelihoods, with poverty levels falling to 16 percent and income inequality declining from 41 percent to 38 percent.

It indicates that the economic growth is underpinned by the robust export sector performance, with merchandise exports growing by 26 percent to $9.3b (Shs33.2 trillion), led by gold, coffee, and industrial products. It further reveals that, the Central Bank of Uganda played a key role in managing inflation during FY2024/2025 through several strategic interventions such as reducing the Central Bank Rate from 10.25 percent to 10 percent in August 2024, and further to 9.75 percent in October 2024, which contributed to stimulation economic activity and creation of a stable inflation outlook.

As a result, inflation has remained low and stable at around 3.4 percent, supported by a strong Ugandan shilling and declining fuel prices. On the downside, Uganda’s debt situation, as detailed in the FY2025/2026 budget background, reveals a growing dependence on both domestic and external borrowing to finance government operations and projects.

The fiscal deficit for FY2024/2025 is projected at Shs17.24 trillion (7.6 percent of GDP), up from the planned 5.7 percent. This is due to the lower-than-expected domestic revenue collections coupled with increased government expenditure.