Eddy Kenzo appointed senior presidential adviser on creatives

Popular Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo has been appointed senior presidential adviser on creatives by President Museveni.

The Uganda National Musicians Federation president, real name Edirisa Musuuza has joined the growing list of over 160 advisers of the Head of State with his appointment expected to yield fruits for an industry that had for long been said to be ignored by the government until musician cum politician, Robert Kyagulanyi challenged President Museveni for the country’s top political seat in the last general election.

His partner, Phiona Nyamutoro who is also the Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals) took to social media to congratulate him.

“Congratulations on your well deserved appointment @eddykenzoficial , proud of you as always ❤️. Thank you H.E @KagutaMuseveni,” the National Youth Representative in the 11th Parliament posted on her X.

The Sitya Loss singer's appointment has come at a time when many creatives and other stakeholders in the industry are longing to see the amendment of the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act of 2006 which many of the creative minds think will help solve a myriad of challenges in the industry and also create a leveled ground for many people to benefit from their artistic intellectual work.

Being a renowned musician and a leader of an umbrella body that brings together a number of associations of musicians in Uganda could be among the reasons as to why Kenzo was assigned with such a big duty by the President whose government, many analysts say, has until recently, started to realize it could not ignore the impact of art and music on the country’s political landscape.

Kenzo joins a growing list of musicians who in the past few years have had the opportunity to work with the President as envoy(s) and advisers in different capacities. The list includes Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man who was appointed as the President's special envoy to the ghetto, Catherine Kusasira who was appointed as the Presidential adviser on Kampala and Jennifer Nakanguubi, commonly known as Full Figure.

One of the daunting tasks that await the BET Award winner will be that of being able to advise the Fountain of Honor accordingly on the real issues and needs of an industry that has a potential to create employment and income generating opportunities for many young Ugandans.

The creative industry landscape covers a range of sectors, including fashion, visual arts, film, literature, performing arts, cultural and natural heritage, audio-visual interactive media among others.