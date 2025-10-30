Editors, broadcasters condemn ban on journalists

The Uganda Editors Guild and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) yesterday described as unconstitutional the decision by Parliament and State House to bar Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda journalists from covering parliamentary sessions and State events attended by President Museveni.

The editors joined a growing chorus of voices condemning the move, which included the forceful withdrawal of parliamentary press accreditation cards from journalists representing NTV, Daily Monitor, Spark TV, KFM, and Dembe FM on Tuesday, followed by continued blocking of others on Wednesday. They urged both government institutions to respect press freedom.

“These attacks undermine the constitutional order and threaten democratic governance, particularly as the nation approaches the general election. Article 29(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995, guarantees every person the right to freedom of expression, which includes the freedom to seek, receive, and impart information,” reads part of the statement. The statement continues:“...Uganda is a State Party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) under Article 9, which protects the right to freedom of expression, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) under Article 19, which safeguards free expression and access to information.

Despite these constitutional and international protections, we observe the following serious violations, including a ban on coverage involving the President and NRM and unlawful denial to cover Parliamentary sessions.” The events at Parliament on Tuesday, which included the expulsion of a Daily Monitor photojournalist, who had accessed the building and the removal of NTV journalists, were followed by the denial of access to two Daily Monitor reporters on Wednesday. These incidents occurred amid a broader media ban on NMG-U that began in March, shortly after the violent Kawempe by-election on March 19.

The Editors Guild said the exclusion violates the constitutional right to information and amounts to unlawful censorship. “The unlawful denial of parliamentary coverage: On October 28, 2025, NMG-U journalists were unjustifiably prevented from covering a parliamentary session without any valid explanation. Parliamentary authorities’ failure to intervene breaches legal duties to uphold press freedom and transparency in public affairs (Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, and constitutional principles),” the statement adds. Mr Pius Katunzi, the Managing Editor of the Observer newspaper and an executive member of the Editors Guild, told this publication that the ban infringes on journalists’ constitutional rights.

“All authorities immediately cease discriminatory restrictions on independent media and journalists. Government institutions uphold the constitutional guarantee to freedom of expression and guarantee journalists’ safety and unrestricted access to public information. Relevant security agencies, Parliament, and regulatory bodies engage in an inclusive dialogue with media stakeholders to restore an enabling environment for journalistic independence,” he said. Similarly, Mr Joseph Beyanga, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), condemned the developments and urged both institutions to engage in dialogue without denying citizens access to information.

“This is very unfortunate and a direct attack on media freedom and that is why as NAB, we try our best to see that there is a constructive dialogue so if there is any issue between NMG and Parliament, they should be handled amicably,” he said. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa said he would engage the NMG-Uganda Managing Director, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, to understand the situation. “So, I received a message from the Head of the Nation Media [Group], madam Nsibirwa. I will call her, she gives me also facts and then I will crosscheck with the clerk. I haven’t called her back. I will crosscheck with the clerk on what might have happened on that. But I was very very busy. I had pending business which I had to do,” he said.



