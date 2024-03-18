Educated people more likely to be hesitant about organ donation –report

Dr Olivia Kituuka, the lead investigator said this study was important because donation depends on the “generosity and kindness of the person to be able to donate part of their body to allow the other person [recipient] to live”.

She said that amid the variations in perceptions and attitudes, more respondents were positive about organ donation and transplantation.

“People who had no formal education were more positive about organ donation than those who had tertiary level of education –much as they were also positive but were fewer, generally. Those with more education knew what organ is and what involved theft and negative things. But not all of them were negative," Dr Kituuka, the liver transplant expert, said in an interview on Friday.

The expert also explained that some of the participants without formal education could have been positive because they don’t have enough knowledge about organ donation and transplantation.

“Someone who has no formal education may be hearing about organ donation for the first time. In Garden city, where we expect to find people who are more educated and financially stable, it had the least of those who are positive,” Dr Kituuka said.



“Those who had more education knew what organ donation is and what is involved including negative things like theft. But not all of them were negative but the number kept increasing with increasing education level, people who are more exposed and hear all sorts of things,” she added.

Dr Kituuka also said many people were aware of organ donation and transplantation. Most of the people get their information from social media, radio and TV, she said.

“We realized that we need to get this information [about organ donation and transplantation] into the public using those various platforms –radio, TV, social media for the community to be able to access the right information instead of waiting for patients to come into the hospitals. With the Act, We don’t want stories of people buying or selling their organs. We want those doing the right things protected,” she added.