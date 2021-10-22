Education is never compromised, says Janet

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

The First Lady and also education and sports minister Ms Janet Museveni has assured the public that the right to education will never be compromised even during this Covid-19 pandemic.

This was read in her message on Friday during the 22nd graduation ceremony at Uganda Christian University (UCU) where 3,368 students were awarded with degrees, diplomas and masters in different disciplines. Of Friday’s graduands, 1,711 were female and males totalled 1,657 with 95 first class degrees registered.

During the event, Ms Museveni said no learner should be left behind because of Covid-19.

"Take vaccines so as to protect yourselves and others. This is the only way we shall minimize the advance effect of this virus and also get the education sector back to its feet," she said while also noting that Covid-19 has crippled operations in all education institutions and that uncertainly will remain for many months or years to come.

"To survive in this educational times, our institutional leadership will need to prepare for numerous possible scenarios and have solutions," she said.

Church of Uganda Archbishop and UCU Chancellor Rt Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu said pupils and students have not sufficiently benefited from online learning.

"Our children have suffered significantly during this pandemic as a result of closure of schools and my appeal to the government and parents is to work together for the best holistic interests of our children," Mr Mugalu said.

The Archbishop also observed that ‘‘students need access to counselling in order to return to class with good mind.’’