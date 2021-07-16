Education minister to release PLE results today

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Heads of schools won’t be able to access hard copies of 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations that will be released today.

The schools will, however, download soft copies of results from the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) portal.

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, will release the results this morning at State House Entebbe.

This is the first set of exams to be released by the Education ministry and Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb).

Of 749,761 candidates, 395,855 (53 per cent) females and 353,957 males (47 per cent) registered for PLE from 14,300 centres.

The principal public relations officer of Uganda Examination Board (Uneb), Ms Jenipher Kalule, said the performance of pupils who sat for the exams under Covid-19 restrictions is comparable to that of the previous years.

Ms Jenipher said: “The release of exams will be conducted in observance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures. Multiple media and communication channels both conventional and social will be utilised with live broadcast to ensure public access.”

Meanwhile, Ms Kalule said heads of school will be informed on when to pick the hard copies of results.

Hard copies are normally used by parents to get placements for their children in Senior One.

Parents will be able to access results of their children on their mobile phones .

They will be required to type PLE, leave space, type full index number of their child and send to 6600 on all mobile telecommunication lines.

