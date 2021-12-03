Education ministry abandons abridged school curriculum 

Students register and have their temperature readings taken at Luzira Secondary School in October 2020. The Ministry of Education has abandoned the abridged school curriculum which was aimed at compressing the study work for learners. Photo/File

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The abridged curriculum was slated to be used by lower and upper primary; and Ordinary and Advanced Level.

The Ministry of Education has abandoned the abridged school curriculum which was aimed at compressing the study work for learners in the limited time schools will have before promoting learners to the next class when schools reopen in January 2022.
The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) completed the zero draft of the abridged curriculum for learners, but the process stalled because the Education ministry failed to disburse Shs13b required for the exercise.

