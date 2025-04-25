Education ministry urges communities to take lead in preventing teenage pregnancies

The Ministry of Education is calling for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to address the persistently high rates of teenage pregnancies among school-going children in Uganda.

According to Harriet Ssenkaali, the acting Commissioner for Private Schools and Institutions, most schoolgirls get pregnant while in their communities, highlighting gaps in child upbringing that perpetrators exploit.

"Available statistics show that 335,000 cases of child pregnancies were recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown," Ssenkaali said during a graduation ceremony for young mothers in Masaka City. "These cases were registered when children were under the watch of their parents and community, implying existing gaps in the way children are nurtured."

The young mothers had acquired vocational and life-sustaining skills under the "Young Mothers Co-creating Empowering Paths for their Futures" program, run by Tekera Resource Centre Project in conjunction with Masaka District and Royal Roads University in Canada. The program equipped them with skills in bakery, hairdressing, tailoring, and farming.

Ssenkaali emphasized the need for communities to take the lead in implementing guidelines on preventing teenage pregnancies. "These guidelines emphasize sexuality education, encouraging parents to speak to their children about facts concerning their bodies to deter them from being driven into sexual acts," she said.

She also urged community members to avoid stigmatizing young girls who get pregnant, noting that they are often lured into sexual acts by some merciless men. "There are several circumstances in homes, like failure to provide necessary basic needs, which creates a path for perpetrators to lure young girls," she added.

Jean Mary Wendo, a renowned youth and adolescent life skills facilitator, said the program aimed to empower the victims so they can survive on their own and become useful in society. "They [young teenage mothers] had lost hope because everyone deemed them spoilt, which was not right," she said. "If they are not supported like we have done, they remain a double burden in the community."

Billy Janet Mulindwa, the Masaka District Resident District Commissioner, commended the initiative and pledged to help the young mothers benefit from government poverty alleviation programs like the Parish Development Model and the Youth Livelihood Programme.

Joseph Lutaaya, the Masaka District Inspector of Schools, hailed the project for empowering teachers to prevent child pregnancies in schools. "Many teachers used to focus only on examinable content, but now we make sure that health education and life skills are involved in daily teaching," he said. "Our teachers have also been equipped with computer skills."

