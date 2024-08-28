Uganda, Kenya education officials rally schools to promote students’ talents

Education officials from Uganda and Kenya have called on school managers across East Africa to prioritize the promotion of students’ talents. The officials made their remarks during the official opening of the East African Community (EAC) Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) Festival, which commenced on August 25 and will run until August 31 at Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School in Jinja City.

The festival is being held under the theme "Greening Schools: Our Responsibility Towards Our Environment."

Mr Ismail Mulindwa, the Director for Basic and Secondary Education in Uganda's Ministry of Education and Sports, emphasized the transformative power of talent and highlighted the ministry's commitment to integrating it into the new education curriculum.

Maryhill High School Mbarara students performing at East African Community Secondary Schools Performing Arts Festival 2024 at Wanyange Girls In Jinja. PHOTO BY TAUSI NAKATO.

“Our new curriculum is well-aligned with practical subjects, including music, which has become a lucrative industry for those gifted in singing,” Mr. Mulindwa said on August 27. He added that Performing Arts are being emphasized at all educational levels.

Moroto High School students performing at East African Community Secondary Schools Performing Arts Festival 2024 at Wanyange Girls In Jinja. PHOTO BY TAUSI NAKATO.

He also issued a warning that schools failing to implement the new curriculum will face penalties, stressing that talent promotion can refresh learners' minds, thereby reducing incidents of mental health issues and strikes in schools.

The festival has attracted participation from 53 schools in Uganda and 22 from Kenya.

Mr Nelson Sifuna, Head of Directorate Development Foundation and Co-curricular Activities in Kenya, expressed his encouragement at seeing high-level support for the arts in both countries. He noted President Museveni’s attendance at a recent music festival in Mbale and President William Ruto’s directive for music festival performances in Kenya to be recorded for continued viewing.

Mr Sifuna highlighted that such festivals strengthen the bonds between people within the East African Community.