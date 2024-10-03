Educationalists want govt to formalise management committees in UPE schools

Educationalists have asked government to legalise school management committees (SMCs) to improve on performance of government aided schools.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the Governance and Accountability in the Provision of Public Primary Schools report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), lead researcher Micheal Wafana described SMCs as the immediate overseers of UPE schools.

“When you talk about accountability it means who they respond to and most importantly the use and appropriation of funds because they are the main engine of the UPE across the country,” he said.

According to Wafana, their research sought to find out the impact of effective governance and accountability in primary schools.

The study was done in Sheema, Yumbe and Namayingo districts where researchers visited over 80 schools interviewing parents, head teachers, teachers and students.

The research found that most SMCs are led by people who lack understanding of their roles.

“SMCs should be inducted and also the level of education should be enhanced. Majority of SMC members do not have a level of education worth to be on those committees,” he added.

Wafana emphasized that government should develop clear guidelines for SMCs.

ISER board chairman Juma Nyende appealed to government to increase the funding per child in UPE, describing the current Shs20, 0000 capitation per child as ‘very low.’

“The cost of inclusive education is quite expensive,” he observed.

The Assistant Commissioner for Private Schools Policy Regulations, Ismael Mulindwa, said the above proposals need procedures but government is committed to ensuring the UPE system stays.

“We have to make a follow up on the current situation of SMCs across the country and come up with a final resolution that will favour all stakeholders,” he added.

Uganda budgets at least Shs20, 000 for each UPE student per year, according to official government data.