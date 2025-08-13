Eight arrested over Shs250m gold scam

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHAC) has arrested eight suspects on allegations of defrauding a former Nigerian Member of Parliament of Shs250m ($70,000) in a gold scam in Kampala City.

Mr Gbillah Mark Terseer, a two-term representative of Gwer-East/Gwer-West Federal Constituency of Benue State in the Nigeria National Assembly, was alleged conned out of the money by the suspects at Muyenga, Makindye Division in Kampala City.

Mr Muhorozi Bamwine, a senior official from the SHAC, said seven of the eight suspects, who were paraded before the media yesterday at the President’s Office in Kampala City, are facing allegations of adulterating minerals with intent to defraud, carrying out refining and smelting without a licence, obtaining money by false pretences, and conspiracy to defraud.

“Last week on Wednesday, this gentleman came to us and gave us information that there were fraudsters, Congolese nationals, who had partnered with our local people here, and they were scamming him in a gold deal,” Mr Bamwine said o August 12.

“As a proactive measure we moved very fast and tracked down the suspects around Muyenga. They had already defrauded him of $70,000 as part payment and they were to defraud him more if we hadn’t intervened,” he added.

The suspects allegedly requested for payment of a percentage of the value of the stored gold to enable them to clear the paper work. Photo/File

Rising crime

He also revealed that there is an increase in gold scams in the country, adding that it is a threat to investors’ confidence.

“These days, there is an upsurge of gold scams in this city and this country, mainly targeting foreigners. And it has come to what we call a transnational crime. And as a government, we must come in with full force to counter it. If we don’t, then it will have devastating effects on our economy,” Mr Bamwine said.

Fake websites

Investigators of the gold scam cases said the suspects open websites, claiming to be dealing in gold and target unsuspecting people interested in buying the mineral.

Many of the gold buyers then engage the scammers by emails and they are lured to come to Uganda where they are robbed.

Mr Terseer said he got interested in buying gold in Uganda after failing to purchase the mineral in Nigeria because the area where gold is mined is infested with bandits and terrorists.

“When my partner in Dubai told me that in Uganda there is gold from Democratic Republic of Congo, which is brought here and processed and exported to Dubai, we thought it was a good idea to explore,” Mr Terseer said.

He said the suspects introduced him to individuals who claimed that they worked for two agencies that would help him procure the gold.

“They claimed that they would receive gold from the border, get the clearance and they would store it in a security house,” he said.

He added that they told him that once it is stored in the security house, no one can get it out until paperwork is done. During that time, the suspects allegedly told him that he had to pay a percentage of the value of the stored gold to enable them to clear the paper work.

Mr Terseer said the suspects claimed that the Uganda government had put a limit on the quantity of gold an individual can import in the country and pay loyalties.

He said they paid $30,000 (Shs106.7 million) to one agency and $40,000 (Shs142.3 million) to the other for seven kilogrammes of gold. He added that when the suspects started acting suspiciously, they suspected that it could be a scam , prompting him to travel to Kampala City and make a formal complaint to government.

Investigators later arrested the suspects. The police also raided the offices where the suspects were operating from and recovered fake gold bars and other items that they later exhibited.

Gold earnings

According to data from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), obtained by the Monitor, a staggering 46,263 kilogrammes of gold worth $2.98 billion (Shs11. 3 trillion) were exported between June 2023 and June 2024. The Uganda Revenue Authority assessed taxes totalling Shs34. 77 billion on these exports.

Scaring investors

In March, officials from the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) decried the continuous demonisation of gold trade, which they say is affecting the investments in the sector.

“Every time we have a bad story about the sector, our investor are chased away and this is money we are talking about…’’ Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals governing council chairperson Aggrey Ashaba said.