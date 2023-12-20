Eight arrested over Sobi murder

Security in Gomba District on Wednesday arrested eight people in connection to the death of notorious gang leader Paddy Sserunjogi alias Sobi who was killed on Monday in a land wrangle.

The Gomba RDC, Ms Harriet Nakamya, the apprehension of the suspects is part of the wider investigation that will help bring the culprits involved in the mob attack to book.

The suspects according to the RDC are detained at Kinoni Police Station and are being investigated for their alleged participation in the fight that led to the death of Sobi and the injuring other people.

“The eight suspects are under police custody for interrogation. We have also agreed that we maintain a status quo on the disputed land. The suspects will appear before Court when investigations are complete. If we get the information that particular local leaders were involved in the mobilisation, they will be arrested,” she said.

A security meeting that convened on Tuesday resolved to halt further land surveys within the district except for activities vetted and authorised by the security committee, Hajji Njuki Mbabali, the Deputy RDC, said on Wednesday.

While the identities of the eight suspects were not disclosed by the arresting teams and the district security committee, sources revealed that some of the suspects spoke Congolese and Kinyarwanda languages.

On December 18, a fight ensued between two opposing camps armed with machetes and clubs on a disputed land at Kibaale Village, Maddu Sub County in Gomba District that claimed the life of Paddy Sserunjogi (Sobi) as others are still nursing injuries sustained from the attack.

The land in question is claimed by different parties including Ms Deborah Nagadya, Burton Kiweewa and Marriam Nabakka against Mr Samuel Kaliisa who also claims ownership of the land.

Sobi was reportedly hired to guard the disputed one square mile piece of land together with his gang on behalf of Nagadya, Kiweewa and Nabakka.