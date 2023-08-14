Eight dead, 68 injured in separate motor crashes

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and 68 others injured in two separate motor crashes on Mpigi-Kanoni-Sembabule Road and Mityana Mubende highway.

Both crashes happened yesterday between 3am and 5am .

According to a witness, Mr Yazid Male, the driver of a bus belonging to Jaguar Coaches, lost control of the vehicle at Kajumiiro near President Museveni’s Kisozi Farm and swerved off the road. The driver identified as David Asiimwe,38 and three passengers- Justine Nyiratuku ,29; an unidentified female juvenile and a male adult died on the spot. The ill-fated bus was coming from Kigali,Rwanda and heading to Kampala.

“The driver of the bus is believed to have dozed off yet the vehicle was moving at a high speed and the bus overturned several times,” Mr Male said.

At least 65 passengers suffered varying degrees of injuries including fractured legs and arms and were initially taken to Kisozi Health Centre III, Maddu Health Centre IV and nearby clinics before they were transferred to Gomba Hospital in neigbouring Butambala District .

Mr Benedict Igama, the Gomba District Police commander, said the bodies of the driver and three passengers were trapped in the wreckage. Their bodies were removed from the wreckage after nearly four hours by the officers at the site.

“The bus flipped over on the driver’s side and removing the bodies was difficult. We had to bring a breakdown truck from Masaka City to help pull the wreckage upright and tow it away so that we can remove the bodies,” Mr Igama said yesterday.

He added:“Many motorists have failed to understand that unlike Kampala –Masaka highway,this road [Mpigi-Kanoni-Sembabule Road] is narrow and they have to control the speed, we are going to strengthen our patrols on the road to arrest errant drivers.”

Meanwhile, a Fuso Fighter truck, registration number UAY 415V, loaded with matooke and heading towards Kampala from Mubende District swerved off the road and ened up in a swamp near Myanzi Trading Central in Kassanda District.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver was also dozing at the time of the crash.

A Fuso truck which lost control and ended up in a swamp on Mityana- Mubende highway yesterday. PHOTO | ENOCK MATOVU

“There was a bus coming from the opposite direction and in the process of avoiding a head-on collision, he[truck driver ] lost control of the truck and rammed into a swamp, killing him instantly and other occupants,” Mr Sula Musoke , an eye wittiness,said.

The deceased had not yet been identified by press time.However , the injured are Ms Grace Nambusi, 40, a resident of Kikajjo Village , Namasuba, Wakiso District; Mr Patrick Bright, 34, a resident of Kibiri-Busabaala, Wakiso District; and Ms Lydia Nadunga , 42 , a resident of Kalerwe, a Kampala City suburb.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson,Ms Racheal Kawala, said the truck’s braking system failed, resulting in the accident.

“This tragic accident underscores the vital importance of responsible driving. Drivers are reminded not only to operate their vehicles prudently but also to ensure the maintenance and functionality of critical systems such as brakes before embarking on their journeys,” she said.

Ever since traffic was diverted on the Kampala-Masaka highway in May following flash floods that damaged River Katonga Bridge, most of the road crashes that used to occur on this highway are currently being recorded on the Mpigi-Kanoni-Sembabule Road, with an average of three crashes reported every week mostly involving heavy trucks, according to Mr Igama.