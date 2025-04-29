Hello

Eight further remanded over policeman's murder at funeral in Ibanda

Suspects in the murder of Police Constable Suleiman Chemonges appear before the Grade One Magistrate's Court in Ibanda on April 29, 2025. Photo/Jovita Kyarisiima

By  JOVITA KYARISIIMA

What you need to know:

  • Prosecution says investigations into the April 6 mob killing are still ongoing. 

Court on Tuesday further remanded eight suspects in custody in connection with the murder of a police officer, Suleiman Chemonges, allegedly killed by mourners.

The Ibanda Chief Magistrate's Court, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Vastine Kembabazi, ordered the continued detention of the accused at Nyabuhikye government prison in Ibanda District.

Prosecutor Ali Ssemakula requested the adjournment, stating that investigations into the April 6 mob killing were still ongoing.

"All the suspects are in court, but I request for the adjournment of the case because investigations are not yet complete," Ssemakula told the court.

The suspects were identified as Gaston Muhwezi, 27; Alfred Arinaitwe Mabbele, 43; Sam Mwesigye Kikuringwa, 53; Christine Atuhaire, 37; Allen Niwatuha, 23; Alex Ahimbisibwe, 18; Christine Komugisha, 19; and Byron Katungye, 29.

Magistrate Kembabazi granted the prosecution's request. "Now that investigations in this case are still ongoing, the case has been adjourned to May 13, 2025, at 10:00 am," she ruled.

Police Constable Chemonges was allegedly murdered in Kyembogo village during the burial ceremony of Lazarus Kahangire, an inmate who died at Nyabuhikye government prison. Chemonges had been deployed to maintain order at the funeral.

