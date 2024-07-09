Eight killed as strong winds batter Lake Victoria

The current strong winds battering Lake Victoria have left eight people dead, with eight pulled out of the waters alive, and four bodies still missing.

The Uganda Police Marine operations officer, Mr Francis Tabu, said: “These conditions are expected to persist until August.”

He urged the travellers to be cautious and advised the learners to only move during favourable times with supervision of school administrators.

The Marine Police records show that since the onset of strong winds on the lake in mid-May, more than four fatal incidents have been registered on the different islands of Lake Victoria.

On May 25, two people, Julius Muwanguzi, 22, and Eddy Muwanguzi, 19, drowned at Masese Landing Site, and their bodies were retrieved by the Jinja Marine Detachment. Henry Muwanguzi, 17, was rescued.

On May 28, Lolwe Marine Detachment retrieved a floating body of an unidentified male adult at Busiro Landing Site on Sigula Island in Namayingo District.

On June 12, the Samba Marine Detachment rescued seven people whose boat had capsized on the lake in Buvuma. They were heading to Lyabana Island from the Jinja-Gomba fishing factory. They included Tonny Kintu, 25, Bernard Oloo, 23, Dan Bukenya, 49, Patrick Ocheny, 29, Brian Isabirye, 24, Bernard Mukanji, 31. Four other travellers have not yet been traced.

On June 24, a student, Abraham Musoke, 23, drowned on Kaaza Island in Mayuge District and the body was retrieved by officers from Kaazi Police Post.

Meanwhile, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority’s (UNMA) marine has forecast strong winds and waves and advised operators of boats and small aircraft on and over Lake Victoria to delay their travels until October. “Lake Victoria continues to be unsafe as all four zones develop strong winds and moderate waves. Small crafts and boats beware. All related activities can be postponed till weather conditions change,” the UNMA statement issued last week read in part.

The weathermen cited unfavourable weather conditions on the lake in the areas of Entebbe, Buvuma, Kyotera, and Migingo islands.

They also warned that between June and October, there are always strong winds and waves on Lake Victoria.

Ms Lillian Nkwenge, the UNMA principal public relations officer, said: “As it was reported in the Marine forecast, the lake is now associated with strong winds and moderate waves meaning it is not safe.”

She urged the law enforcement officers on the landing sites to ensure travelers on Lake Victoria wear life jackets and boaters exercise caution and follow other safety guidelines to avoid similar incidents.

Mr Elly Wasajja, the vice chairperson of the Association of Fishers And Lake Users, said at the weekend that the strong winds have since disrupted all economic activities, including education.

“Accidents are inevitable during this season. For example, in May, at least 28 people lost lives in three water accidents. We continue to sensitise our people through other regional fishers’ associations about the dangers of fishing during this time,” Mr Wasajja said.

“There is need to help provide life jackets for the learners and the fishermen because they are too expensive to afford.”

Mr Swidi Kayongo, the Kasenyi landing site chairperson, said the accidents are widespread.

Mr Robert Lule, the acting commandant of Marine Police, said cargo and passenger vessels are more affected compared to the fishermen.

“The passenger and cargo vessels are the most affected during these changes in the seasons because they cannot easily change to the other waters where the waves may be stronger or where there are many concentrations of islands that act as windbreakers, for example, in Kalangala District,” he said.