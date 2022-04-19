Eight people killed during Easter holidays

At least eight people died in separate road accidents and homicide cases over the Easter season.

Four of these perished in an accident on Kampala-Masaka highway while four other cases were reported in Kigezi Sub-region.

Traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said the road accident that happened at Wamatovu, Katende, in Mpigi involved a Fuso truck that was carrying cement, a boda boda, and a Toyota Premio car.

“The deceased, who are yet to be identified, include one female adult, one female juvenile and two male adults, including the rider. Three unknown victims were taken to various unknown clinics for medical attention,” Ms Nampiima said. She added: “Investigations are underway to establish what caused the accident. The motorcycle and the Premio have been towed to Mpigi Police Station as efforts to remove the Fuso box body that is loaded with cement are underway.”

Ms Nampiima appealed to drivers and other road users, especially those travelling from Easter holidays to Kampala, to exercise caution.

In Kigezi, regional police spokesperson Elly Maate said on Saturday, Francis Agaba, a boda boda rider, was killed in a road accident in Kabale Town.

“The boda boda rider, died on spot while his passenger, Edmund Biryahwaho, 35, sustained serious injuries after they were knocked by a motor vehicle,” Mr Maate said. He added that the killer motor vehicle is still on the run.

He said another case is of a 38-year-old man, a resident of Rwakiriba Village in Rukungiri District, who died on Good Friday after being beaten up at his lover’s home.

Domestic violence

“It’s alleged that about five months ago, one Julius Katurebe died, leaving behind a widow, and a number of orphans,” Mr Maate said.

“On Good Friday, the widow, who had been in love with Gumoshabe, hosted him at her deceased husband’s marital home, which annoyed one of her sons, who picked up a piece of timber and started beating both the deceased and his mother,” he explained.

He said the mother managed to escape but her lover died the following day at Nyakibale hospital.

Mr Maate said residents demolished the home of the widow and the whole family had fled the village.

On Easter Sunday, police in Kisoro arrested two people suspected to have killed a 36-year-old resident of Kikoberu Cell in Nkuringo Town Council whom they accused of stealing a sheep. The residents torched the suspect together with his motorcycle.