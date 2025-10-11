Eight priests ordained in Kabale Diocese

Eight priests belonging to the Apostles of Jesus Congregation were ordained by the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira, in a ceremony held at Rushoraza Cathedral headquarters in Kabale town.

The newly ordained priests were urged to honour their leaders, work without compromise, and unite people.

In his homily, Bishop Rubaramira advised the priests to restrain from sin, trust in God, and emulate Jesus Christ.

"Restrain your body from committing sin. Keep trusting in God if you are to succeed in your priesthood vocation," he said.

The bishop also emphasized the importance of honoring their leaders and keeping their eyes focused on God.

The ordained priests include Fr. Leopold Nkurunungi, Fr. Patrick Tumushabe, Fr. Benjamin Chakuwa, Fr. Vincent Niwabeine, Fr. Silas Majoro, Fr. Deusdedit Birungi, Fr. Nicholas Byaruhanga, and Fr. Tarasisio Mucunguzi.

Five of the newly ordained priests will be deployed in Kenya, two in Tanzania, and one in Uganda.

Representing the newly ordained priests, Fr. Patrick Tumushabe thanked God, parents, mentors, relatives, and friends for their support.

He asked for prayers for their success in their priestly journey, saying, "Pray for us so that we can be faithful and succeed in this journey of priesthood."

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including the State Minister for Finance, Mr Henry Musasizi, the Shadow Attorney General, Mr. Wilfred Niwagaba, and members of parliament from the Kigezi region.

The event marked a significant milestone in the lives of the newly ordained priests, who have dedicated their lives to serving God and the people of Uganda.

In his message, Rev. Fr. Ignatius Leoson Mbabazi, the Assistant Vocations Director for the Apostles of Jesus Congregation, expressed gratitude to God for the gift of priesthood and thanked the Bishop of Kabale Diocese for his support. He also commended the formation teams for their role in shaping the young priests.

The ordination ceremony was a celebration of the priests' commitment to their vocation and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Apostles of Jesus Congregation in Uganda.



