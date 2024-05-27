Eight remanded NUP supporters miss court after catching red eyes, says prisons

At least eight of the 32 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters remanded on charges of unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices on Monday missed court after catching red eyes (conjunctivitis).

A prison staff told the army court at Makindye, Kampala that the group could not attend their trial because they were undergoing treatment for the infection that commonly spreads through direct contact with contaminated fingers or personal items.

Those who are undergoing treatment at Kitalya prison are; Rashid Segujja, Abdu Matovu, Sharif Kalanzi, Musa Kavuma, Jimmy Galukande, Paul Muwanguzi, Sharif Matovu, and Livingston Katushabe.

One of their lawyers, Mr George Musisi told journalists who were blocked from accessing the army courtroom that the hearing of the case could not go on because the eight suspects were absent.

“The assistant Superintendent of Prison, Nsenga has told the court that they could not bring the eight suspects to court because they are suffering from the contagious eye disease,” Mr Musisi said.

The case had come up for further hearing of the prosecution case.

Uganda prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Mayanja Baine, told this reporter on the phone, ”We have the problem of the contagious eye disease and to that effect, there is a standing order of not taking any prisoners to court who are suffering from the contagious disease.”

For nearly four years NUP supporters have been on remand, the state has only presented seven prosecution witnesses.

Former Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Eric Sakwa is one of the prosecution witnesses who was supposed to testify in court on Monday.

However, the General Court Martial chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe further remanded the 24 suspects who had appeared in court.

All the suspects were first remanded on charges of unlawful possession of 13 explosive devices following their arrest in December 2020 (during presidential campaigns) before an additional charge of treachery was slapped on them.

They have had several of their bail applications dismissed before by the army court, largely on grounds that their sureties are not substantial.

The prosecution alleges that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021, in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete, and Kampala Central, the accused had 13 pieces of explosive devices which are ordinarily a monopoly of the defense forces.