Elderly Council releases list of older victims of Masaka attacks

The National Council for Older Persons (NCOP) yesterday released a list of 15 older persons killed in the machete attacks in Greater Masaka area, with a call to the government to protect the people in the age group.

The Council also asked the government to suspend curfew measures in the region to allow people to defend themselves in case of attacks.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Kampala, NCOP chairperson Charles Isabirye requested the government to beef up security in the sub-region and intensify the hunt for the killers.

“According to the local sources, 26 people have lost their lives, of whom 14 are older persons. We are greatly saddened by these acts and the loss of lives of innocent citizens,” Mr Isabirye said.

“It beats one’s understanding why people such as the elderly living quiet lives in their homes are targeted by these criminals. We appreciate the efforts by the government but it should intensify efforts to arrest the situation,” he added.

Although Mr Isabirye put the death toll at 26, other sources in Greater Masaka say 28 people have been killed since July 22, and at least 30 since June.

According to Mr Isabirye, the government can work hand in hand with the local leadership to identify households of older persons and deploy in their homes since it is evident that they are the target of the killers.

The call comes two days after 10 of the 68 suspected killers were charged with murder and attempted murder by the Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court. The 10 were on Wednesday remanded to Masaka Ssaza prison until September 15.

After two days of calm, Maria Nankyazi, 61, was on Wednesday attacked and almost lost an arm to the attackers in Kyotera District. President Museveni on Tuesday said the masterminds of the murders in Greater Masaka would be destroyed politically once the suspects who have been arrested start giving evidence in court.

Mr Museveni threatened that those behind the criminal activity are endangering themselves and those they have misled. However, Mr Isabirye blamed the continuous killing on the laxity of security officers who do not heed to alerts issued by the killers.

“If the killers first issue alerts that they are coming and indeed they come, why can’t security take precautions by deploying immediately instead of waiting for them to come and then they act,” he said.

The coordinator of Buganda Region on the National Council for Older Persons, Mr Joseph Lubega, said the government should hang the suspects who will be found guilty of killing innocent people in the region to act as a warning.

Mr Lubega also asked the government to suspend curfew deadlines in the region to allow residents defend themselves.

“By 7pm, everyone is inside his or her house. Security officers find you out of the house, they take you. If the government can suspend curfew in the region for some time, we can form groups and attack the killers terrorising us,” Mr Lubega said.

Residents in Greater Masaka have been in panic since last month when the attacks started. Most of the victims are hit with blunt objects on the head. Some are hacked with machetes.

NAME

AGE

Joyce Nantale

64

Henry Kirembe

81

Joseph Ddumba

60

Maria Nakate

80

Peter Mayanja

-

Annet Nampijja

75

Dirisa Mukasa

87

Richard Mbazira

61

Vincent Lusine

85

John Kabanda

60

Francis Nkaka

60

Lubega Ramathan

60

Francis Mugerwa

60

Joyce Kankundiye

70









