Elderly want SAGE age lowered, benefits increased

The older persons have urged the government to make significant changes to the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) programme.

Currently, older persons enrolled in the SAGE programme receive a quarterly payment of Shs75,000, which they feel is inadequate to meet their daily needs.

They are now requesting an increase in the benefit to Shs200,000 every three months, citing the growing economic challenges faced by the elderly population.

They made the remarks yesterday during for the national celebration of Older Persons Day at Humura playground in Kyegegwa District.

During the same event, they also proposed lowering the age for eligibility from 80 years to 65 years. They argued that individuals at 65 years of age are also vulnerable and require assistance just as much as their older counterparts.

Mr Deogratious Gafabusa, an elder from Kibuba Village, Kasule Sub-county in Kyegegwa District, expressed his gratitude for the financial support he has received. However, he emphasised that the funds fall short of covering their essential needs.

“Today (yesterday) I was selected and I received my Shs75,000 for three months. I will buy chicken and start looking after it. Previously, I renovated my house, bought maize seedlings and built a kitchen,” he said.

However, Ms Violet Nyakairu, a 72-year-old resident of Buturya Village in Kichwamba Sub-county, Kabarole District, is among the many elderly individuals, who have not been enrolled on the SAGE programme due to the current age limit of 80 years.

Ms Nyakairu expressed her desire to be considered for the programme, citing her pressing daily needs and the responsibility of caring for her 12 orphaned grandchildren.

Mr Stephen Kasaija, the SAGE programme manager at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said they are ware of the challenges faced by the elderly population.

He said those missing out on SAGE benefits should visit the National Identification and Registration Authority offices to get a National ID to be enrolled in the programme. He added that the government is considering their requests of lowering the SAGE enrollment age and increasing the benefits.