Elders protest over delayed pay for Bunambutye land

A section of Sebei elders and youth during a meeting held in Katung Village, Katung Ward in Kapchorwa Municiaplity at the weekend. PHOTO/PHOEBE MASONGOLE

By  Phoebe Masongole

What you need to know:

  • The elders want the government to expedite the process of land compensation.

A section of elders and youth leaders in Sebei Sub-region have protested over what they termed as government delay to compensate them for their ancestral land in Bunambutye Sub-county in Bulambuli District.

