Elders worry as tribesmen abandon imbalu rituals

A section of elders in Bugisu Sub-region are concerned that some of the key rituals that are supposed to be performed during imbalu (male circumcision) are being ignored or abandoned.

The elders said the ritual, which initiates boys into manhood, is now being practiced with a touch of modernity, contrary to practices they inherited from their ancestors.

Mr Peter Gusolo, one of the elders said each of the three sons of Masaba (Mwambu, Mubuya and Wanale) had different rituals, which were performed by candidates before facing the knife. Masaba is said to have been the first Mugisu.

According to Mr Gusolo, among the rituals, which were mandatory, boys were to be taken for cleansing in designated caves, swamps and wells from where the spirits of Masaba would give them the strength to face the knife.

“Children of Mwambu after the first cut, were supposed to allow people to touch the wound and also pour water mixed with salt... They endured that pain with the aid of the gods,” he said.

Mr Gusolo said imbalu is not a mere ceremony of cutting the foreskin as some people want it to appear because of modernity and education but a process guided by the gods.

“Bamasaaba were brave people but because our culture is being diluted, our sons are producing children who are physically weak, that is why they now opt for casual circumcision,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Gusolo said the candidates, especially those from Wanale and Mubuya are supposed to smear mud from sacred swamps on their bodies so that they are blessed and protected by the gods.

“They have to visit swamps and are smeared with mud, with the intention of attracting spirits to guide them through the pain ,”he said, adding such rituals are no longer treasured.

Mr Moses Kutoi, minister for arts and culture at Inzu Iya Masaba, noted that initially the movements of kadodi dancers with the candidate would be controlled and guided by the elders.

“The elders would meet and decide which path to take, unlike nowadays where the young people move unguided. They do not invoke the spirits for guidance,” Mr Kutoi said.

He added: “The candidates are supposed to visit relatives and people who have invited them as a way of introducing the young one to distant family, friends and cementing relationships.”

He said imbalu involves brewing of malwa and other festivities that include blowing of horns and drumming as people dance to kadodi.

“Parents no longer want to host people at their homes to celebrate and they prefer to take their children for safe male circumcision,” Mr Kutoi said.

Mr Gusolo agrees with Mr Kutoi that modernity, among other factors, was contributing to the abandonment of key imbalu rituals.

“Those daring moments exhibited responsibility and ability to withstand trials. But, unfortunately, they are being swept away by modernity,’’ Mr Gusolo.

The communication officer of Bamasaaba Cultural Institution, Mr Steven Masiga, said: “We are planning to build a museum and we are also partnering with the private sector to promote imbalu as a tourism product.”

Imbalu is held every even year among the Bamasaaba.