Elect competent leaders, say clergy

As Christians across Uganda marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ, religious leaders used Easter messages to call for peaceful conduct and civic responsibility ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The clergy encouraged believers to verify their voter registration details, promote peace, denounce corruption, and reject politicians who exploit religious platforms for selfish political gain.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, preaching during Easter celebrations, urged all Ugandans to confirm their presence on the national voters’ register and report any anomalies, especially names of deceased persons still appearing.

“Go and check your names on the voters’ register. If someone has died and their name is still there, report it. We don’t want those who have gone to heaven also voting,” he said. “Let Uganda be a haven of peace. Let us choose dialogue over violence and uphold human dignity,” he added.

The archbishop also prayed for peace in neighbouring countries, noting the economic and humanitarian strain caused by regional conflicts.

“When there’s war, Uganda receives many refugees, which strains our economy and infrastructure. May God provide food, shelter, and clothing for them,” he added.

On governance, Archbishop Kaziimba condemned corruption and called on Christians to lead the fight against it.

“Corruption is not just a legal or governance issue—it is also a spiritual and moral one. It reflects selfishness and greed. We must fight it. We want eternal life, but we also need good health systems to care for God’s people. That’s why I urge the government to implement a national health insurance scheme.” Turning to environmental stewardship, he proposed a nationwide monthly clean-up day.

“Let Parliament declare one day every month when everyone stays home to clean their surroundings. We must care for this earth as we prepare for heaven,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

On the essence of Easter, he emphasised that the resurrection of Christ is both a historical event and a source of present-day strength and hope. “Jesus’ resurrection is not just a historical fact—it is our strength today and hope for tomorrow. If He had not risen, our preaching would be in vain,” he added.

Archbishop Kaziimba warned Christians against complacency in their faith, urging personal commitment rather than relying on family or clergy heritage. “You cannot delegate salvation. Accepting Jesus is a personal decision. Growing up in a clergy family doesn’t make you born again,” he said.

He also stressed that eternal life begins with cultivating peace and justice on earth. “We cannot talk of heaven while practising violence and injustice on earth. Eternal life begins now—in how we live with one another,” he added.

At Watoto Church Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the pastoral team leader at At Watoto Church, cautioned believers against politicians who exploit church platforms during election seasons.

“Many politicians are returning to their constituencies, seeking church platforms to make promises they failed to fulfil in the past. Don’t be deceived,” he warned. He called on Christians to reflect on the power of the resurrection.

“Jesus was mocked, falsely accused, and nailed to a cross—yet nothing could stop the power of God. That same power is available to us today,” he said.

At Namirembe Cathedral, Bishop Moses Banja urged Christians to reflect on Christ’s resurrection and reject vices that perpetuate suffering.

He condemned corruption, land grabbing, sexual violence, selfishness, and bribery as key causes of human suffering. “Leadership comes from God, not from bribes. Those aspiring for elective positions must desist from bribery,” he said. Bishop Banja encouraged believers to seek spiritual priorities. “Seek first His Kingdom and righteousness, and all other things will follow,” he said.

He also reminded Christians to observe health precautions to guard against diseases like Ebola and Mpox. At Christ the King Parish, Rev Fr Fredrick Kiwanuka called on believers to find strength in the risen Christ.

“We all carry crosses, but we are called to seek the things that are above. Let us turn to Christ for forgiveness, redemption, and love,” he said.

