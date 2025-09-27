Elect leaders who can challenge bad policies - Bishop Kisembo

The Bishop of the Ruwenzori Diocese has urged Ugandans to elect leaders in the 2026 elections who will challenge what he described as bad government policies stifling the country's development.

Bishop Kisembo emphasised the need for bold leaders who can stand up for citizens, particularly in questioning the president when necessary.

Speaking during the dedication service of the Christ Aid International Building in Fort Portal on Saturday, Bishop Kisembo criticised the government's policy of paying science teachers significantly higher than arts teachers, calling it unfair and divisive.

"All teachers went to the same schools and serve the same purpose, yet some are given much money while others receive very little. This is the kind of injustice we need to correct," he said.

The bishop also condemned the government's expenditure priorities, accusing the president of using public funds to appease selected groups instead of delivering essential services.

"We have seen the president giving out money to ghetto youth and other groups to buy votes, yet essential services are suffering. This time, we need Members of Parliament who can challenge him, not those who keep saying 'yes, sir,'" he said.

Bishop Kisembo urged Ugandans to vote for leaders who are knowledgeable, brave, and resistant to handouts.

"People need to use their votes wisely, not accept to be bought with a glass of wine. Vote for leaders who are knowledgeable, brave, and able to look the president in the eye and tell him the truth when he is wrong," he advised.

The bishop also appealed to leaders in power to consider peaceful transitions, citing examples from other countries and organizations. He warned security forces against partisanship during the elections, noting reports of officers destroying posters of opposition candidates.

"We need leaders who fear God and will challenge bad policies. We can't continue with leaders who are afraid to speak truth to power," Bishop Kisembo emphasized.

In a separate address, Christ Aid International Uganda Country Director, Ms Grace Mugasa Karungi, said the new building will enable the organization to sustain itself by saving on rent and redirecting funds to support its activities.



