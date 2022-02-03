Election fatigue hangs over Kayunga 50 days after polls

Kayunga National Unity Party supporters jubilate during vote counting on December 16, 2021. PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • During the December 16, 2021 by-election, the district returning officer, Ms Jennifer Kyobutungi, declared  Mr Muwonge winner with 31,830 votes  while  National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s  candidate Ms Harriet Nakweede came second with 31,380 votes.

A section of voters in Kayunga District are still locked up in bickering after the highly charged   LC5 chairperson by-election that saw National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Andrew Muwonge win over a month ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.