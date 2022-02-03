Election fatigue hangs over Kayunga 50 days after polls

A section of voters in Kayunga District are still locked up in bickering after the highly charged LC5 chairperson by-election that saw National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Andrew Muwonge win over a month ago.

During the December 16, 2021 by-election, the district returning officer, Ms Jennifer Kyobutungi, declared Mr Muwonge winner with 31,830 votes while National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s candidate Ms Harriet Nakweede came second with 31,380 votes.

The by-election followed the mysterious death of then incumbent chairperson, Muhammad Ffeffekka Sserubogo, who had just spent one month in office.

Ms Nakwedde has since rejected the results and petitioned Mukono High Court to nullify Mr Muwonge’s victory, citing several electoral irregularities.

Some residents have started referring to Mr Muwonge as “RDC of Kayunga” claiming that he was just appointed by President Museveni. It is the president who appoints RDCs.

But Mr Muwonge insists he was elected by the people of Kayunga and that those calling him names have refused to concede defeat.

“People who don’t want you, can call you all sorts of names but that is politics,” Mr Muwonge said on Monday.

NUP has since dragged Mr Muwonge and the Electoral Commission to Mukono High Court challenging the poll results.

Mr Muwonge who has since assumed office refused to be chauffeured in the official vehicle and resorted to using his personal car and reportedly rarely attends social functions.

But he disputed the claim and said he is freely conducting his official work and is in harmony with all the 30 district councillors, of which seven subscribe to NUP.

“I have enjoyed a cordial working relationship with the district council and have attended several social functions,” he said.

He added: “No one is bitter with me. I am only trying to win back hearts of some councillors who didn’t make it to the district executive yet they had high hopes.”

Mr Muwonge explained that he had rejected the official vehicle, a Prado TX, because he was not allowed a driver of his choice.

“I can’t be chauffeured by a driver who was brought by my predecessor. They should allow my driver to chauffer me as has been the case with all past district chairpersons in Kayunga,” he said.

During Mr Muwonge’s maiden speech after being sworn-in councillors who subscribe to NUP led by former acting district chairperson Joel Kayiira said they don’t recognise the former as the district chairperson.

Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP, who headed Ms Nakweedde’s campaign task force said they had launched a campaign dubbed “Tubaboole” loosely translated as “we should isolate them”.

The campaign, Mr Tebandeke said is aimed at isolating those who participated in the alleged election rigging.

“Our campaign has worked because wherever Mr Muwonge goes in this district, people don’t give him a good welcome. He is a beneficiary of electoral fraud. He should relinquish office and hand it to Ms Nakweede,” Mr Tebandeke said.

Mr Ben Ojambo, the Kayunga NUP chairperson, said they would not mingle with any NRM supporter who participated in the election irregularities.

But Mr Muwonge, who has since assuming office been preaching reconciliation and unity among residents, said the NUP maligning campaign is uncalled for because it would divide residents.

Recently, Mr Ojambo publicly refused to shake hands with Mr Muwonge who had got out of his car to greet him.

Ms Roseline Adong, who had served as Kayunga chief administrative officer (CAO) for barely a year, was transferred to Kumi District in a cross-transfer.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that her transfer was linked to the “hot politics” in the district but Mr Muwonge disputed the allegation.

When contacted, Ms Adong declined to comment on her transfer.

RDC speaks out

The Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ssempala Kigozi, criticised residents for nick-naming Mr Muwonge “RDC” and said: “In Kayunga there is only one RDC and his deputy”.

He added: “People should learn to accept defeat. We have put in place a reconciliatory committee and as I speak, there is peace and security in the district.”

Ms Nakweede, whose party leaders had planned to swear her in as parallel district chairperson on December 22, 2021 but the plan was foiled by police, has since been referring to herself as the “people’s district chairperson”.

Mr Dan Kaliisa, a resident of Kitimbwa Town, accused NRM of snatching Ms Nakweede’s victory.

“How can a person who won overwhelmingly be denied her victory? It was obvious that Mr Muwonge was just appointed by the government,” Mr Kaliisa said.

Ms Joy Nabatte of Kirindi Village in Nazigo Sub-County said she expects court to overturn Mr Muwonge’s victory.