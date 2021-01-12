Election observers name 30 districts prone to violence

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Women Situation Room, an African Union initiative to suppress incidents of violence during elections, has said they have deployed 1,500 election observers in 30 districts across the country to monitor triggers of chaos.

Speaking at the launch of the physical rooms for monitoring the elections at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala yesterday, Ms Judy Kamanyi, one of the officials, said the 30 districts under watch is where elections were violent during the 2016 General Election and during last year’s NRM primaries.

“In 2016, we monitored elections in 15 districts where violence was prone during elections and unfortunately, there was another 15 districts where violence was registered during the NRM primaries,” she said.

Ms Kamanyi explained that the regional situation rooms in Mbarara, Soroti, Gulu, and Kampala, are a women-led initiative established in Liberia during the 2011 elections and adopted by the African Union.

She named Gulu, Amuru, Koboko Arua, Kitgum, Lamwo, and Nwoya in northern Uganda as the districts where incidents of violence have been registered.

In central region, the observation team will be monitoring the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Luwero, Mityana, Sembabule and Kassanda. In eastern Region, their eyes will be on Serere, Iganga, Jinja, Mbale, Katakwi, Bugiri and Soroti districts while in the west, they will be focusing on Mbarara, Isingiro, Kasese, Ntungamo, Kabale, Rukungiri, Kanungu and Rubanda districts.

Advertisement

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com