Electoral body sets timeline for local govt by-elections

Elections for local government councils, including special interest groups across the country where vacancies exist will be held between October 22 and December 16, the electoral body has said.

The announcement of a major electoral cycle since the January 14 presidential elections in which President Museveni was declared winner was made by the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, yesterday.

The process kicks off with the update of the national voters’ register from October 22 to October 26 and ends with the voting and tallying of results for elections of district chairperson for Kayunga and other local government councils.

The Kayunga chairperson seat, expected to be hotly contested, fell vacant following the death of the newly-elected chairperson Ffefeka Sserubugo. Authorities ruled his demise as death by suicide.

Sserubogo was a member of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) political party and died just a month after being sworn in, replacing Mr Tom Sserwanga. The race is expected to draw in his former opponents and new aspirants including Andrew Muwongo of the ruling NRM party, Thomas Muwanga, Boniface Musisi, Fred Ssemyalo, Patrick Ssempijja, and Dan Wabomba.

Electoral positions in Kayunga are hotly contested and this race promises to be no exception. The land question will be key.

Some of the other major activities the electoral body will conduct during the period include display of the voters’ register at polling stations in the affected electoral areas and issuance of voter location slips from November 8 to November 17.

Nominations

The nomination of candidates will take place from November 29 to November 30 at the respective district headquarters. Campaigns will commence on December 2 and end on December 14. Polling and tallying of results for special interest groups will take place on December 15.