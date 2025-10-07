Electoral Commission moves to defuse tensions in 2026 campaigns

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday met campaign agents of presidential candidates and senior police officials to iron out emerging disputes and ensure the ongoing presidential campaigns proceed peacefully ahead of the January 2026 polls.

The meeting, chaired by EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama at the Commission’s headquarters in Kampala, came amid growing complaints from opposition camps about security interference in campaign activities across the country.

“We convened a meeting of all agents of the candidates currently undertaking presidential campaigns, together with the police, to discuss the progress of the campaign process so far, to hear any issues or complaints that the candidates may have, and to agree on the way forward,” said EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi.

He said the talks focused on promoting harmony, compliance with electoral laws, and respect for the agreed campaign programme.

“Our objective is to ensure that the process is peaceful, follows electoral laws, abides by the campaign programme that was harmonized, and ensures that the entire exercise is conducted in a tranquil atmosphere,” he added.

According to Mucunguzi, since campaigns kicked off on September 29, the overall environment has been largely peaceful and in line with EC guidelines.

However, some candidate representatives raised grievances over how police have handled campaign movements, particularly with regard to accessing venues and enforcing route restrictions.

Some agents reportedly complained about being directed by police to use specific routes against their will, which Police defended as measures necessary to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of both candidates and their supporters.

The engagement followed days of tension, with the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) accusing security agencies of deliberately obstructing their campaign activities in parts of the Busoga sub-region.

Police and opposition candidates have often clashed over access to venues and processions, a recurring flashpoint since previous elections.

Last month, the EC warned the Uganda Police Force against blocking presidential candidates from reaching approved venues, saying such actions had fueled clashes between security officers, candidates and supporters during the 2021 campaign period.

Eight candidates have been cleared for the January 2026 presidential race, including incumbent President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), who is seeking a seventh 5-year term in office. His main challenger is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Other contenders include Nathan Nandala Mafabi (FDC), Gen Mugisha Muntu (Alliance for National Transformation), Robert Kasibante (National Peasants Party), Joseph Mabirizi (Conservative Party), Kabinga Bulira (Revolutionary People’s Party), and Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga (Common Man’s Party).

2026 presidential candidates (Top): Yoweri Museveni, Mugisha Muntu, Mubarak Munyagwa, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine). Bottom: Elton Joseph Mabirizi, Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Robert Kasibante. PHOTO/COMBO

“The mandate of the Electoral Commission is to ensure that campaigns are organized and conducted in an atmosphere of peace," Mucunguzi emphasized.