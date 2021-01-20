Electoral Commission ready for local council elections

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

KAMPALA- The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it is ready to conduct elections for district chairpersons, councillors and mayors today.

The polling materials, according to EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya, had already been dispatched to their respective stations by yesterday evening.

Like in the presidential and parliamentary elections last week, EC officials are still going to use biometric machines to verify voters’ identification.

Mr Bukenya said the challenges their officers faced using some of the machines last week were resolved and assured the electorates that there wouldn’t be such scenarios today.

Voting shall start at 7am at 34, 684 polling stations across the country and must stop at 4pm to allow counting of the cast votes.

EC registered more than 18 million voters to participate in this election.

Advertisement

Candidates were asked to send at least two agents at each polling station to witness how the process is being conducted for a fair observation of the activity.

“Materials for these elections have been dispatched to respective districts and internal distribution is ongoing to ensure that polling starts at all stations across the country,” Mr Bukenya said.

He appealed to voters to stay calm during and after voting their candidates.

Covid-19 guidelines will still be maintained at every polling station to ensure people do not contract the virus.

Social distancing, hand washing and wearing of facemasks are a must at polling stations.



About eight million voters did not cast their vote during last week’s presidential and parliamentary election.

While Justice Simon Byabakama said voting is a voluntary activity, the Commission has appealed to the citizens to be involved in electing who will be their next leaders.

