Electoral Commission sets date for Hoima LCV by-election 

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set August 30 and 31 as the nomination dates for aspiring candidates to fill the position of Hoima District chairperson during the September 14, 2023 by-election.

The EC announced that the same by-election would be used to fill the positions of Sub County Councillors for Katereiga Parish, Buhanika Sub County and the Sub County Male Councillor representing Older Persons for Kabaale Sub County, Hoima District.

According to the electoral body roadmap, the by-election process will start on July 24, with updating the National Voters' Register for the district, up to July 28, 2023.

"The update [of National Voters' Register] will be conducted at the update stations in each of the 55 parishes and wards in Hoima District," the EC roadmap reads in part.

EC further noted that the display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for 10 days, from August 9 to August 18, 2023, at all the 173 polling stations in the district.

"The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Voters Register will be conducted for six days, from August 18 to August 23, 2023, at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters," it added.

The Commission has set August 30 and 31 to nominate candidates at the Hoima District Returning Office.

"The nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for 12 days, from September 1 to 12," EC noted.

Adding that; "Polling and tallying of results for the by-election of the district chairperson, and the Sub County directly-elected Councillors for Katereiga, Buhanika parishes, will be conducted on September 14, 2023, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas."

However, the polling for Sub County Male Councillor representing Older Persons for Kabaale Sub County will be conducted on September 8, 2023, by the electoral college.

The Hoima District Chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of Kadiri Kirungi who perished in a road crash at Mitaagi Village in Bukomero Town Council along the Kampala-Hoima Highway in Kiboga District on March 17, 2023.