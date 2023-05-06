Electrical short circuit caused Club Ambiance fire – Police

An electrical short circuit has been cited as the probable cause of the fire that gutted Masaka’s biggest night club Ambiance, which left property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

According to the southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, preliminary investigations indicate that the inferno was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Reports indicate that the inferno that razed the interior of the nightclub happened at about 2am on Friday morning.

“According to our preliminary investigations, the inferno was caused by an electrical short circuit, not arsonists as some people were saying. Power was on and off at the time of the incident and this could have caused the problem that resulted in the inferno,” he said in an interview on Saturday morning.

Mr Kasirye, however, dismissed allegations that the police fire brigade delayed reaching the scene, saying they worked closely with residents to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

“The whole building could have caved in if our officers did not intervene, but we managed to save the exterior and other neighbouring buildings,” he said.

He advised proprietors of businesses in the city to always have professional electricians stationed at their premises to help in case of emergencies.

Some of the items destroyed in the inferno include; sound systems, amplifiers, carpets, fridges, and large TV screens worth millions of money.

Mr Adad Bukenya, one of the DJs at the club, had earlier asked the police to use the available CCTV cameras to get to the bottom of the cause of the fire”.