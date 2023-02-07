Electrician’s wife electrocuted

A police inquest is underway in Buikwe District to establish circumstances under which a 22-year-old woman was electrocuted in Lower Nava Zone, Njeru Municipality.

Ms Eunice Ajok, a housewife, was electrocuted on Monday as she cleaned the house after her husband, Mr Patrick Latigo, who happens to be an electrician, had left for work.



Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, on Tuesday said: “The deceased’s husband, who is an electrician, had connected a live wire from a socket, which passed under the couple’s bed to a fabricated hotplate in the house.”



The incident happened in one of the slum areas where residents have constructed temporary houses under high voltage power lines from Nalubaale Dam.

As part of their routine investigations, Ms Butoto said they intend to establish for how long Ajok had stayed with the electrician while unaware of power lines hovering over their home.

Ms Butoto added that the incident was reported by one Mr Joel Obunga, a neighbour, who heard the deceased fall in the house; and upon entering, he found her unconscious, with the hand resting on an electric wire.

The body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.