Elegu border flooding spreads cholera, displaces thousands

The business community of Elegu Town Council in Amuru District, which borders Uganda and South Sudan, have raised concerns over persistent flooding in the area that has left them impoverished for several years, incurring losses. Last Wednesday, all businesses were closed after floods submerged the area, displacing hundreds of people and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The area usually floods when the Unyama River, which flows from Omoro District through Pader and Amuru districts, bursts its banks as it snakes to the Blue Nile in Nimule, South Sudan, at the border with Uganda. When such an event occurs, the locals and business community usually take refuge in high-grounded areas, including the Gulu-Nimule Highway, or storeyed buildings.

The Elegu Border market and Elegu Police Station are not spared, Mr Kassim Kule, a local leader at Lorikwor West, told Daily Monitor last Wednesday. Asked about sanitation and hygiene, Mr Kule said most toilets have been submerged, and waste carried by the flash floods have filled up the area. “Hygiene and sanitation are the biggest problems; some toilets have been submerged by the floods, while faeces from the others have oozed out and spread all over the place. This is a very serious issue because we are still battling an outbreak of cholera in this area,’’ Mr Kule added. Health officials in Amuru said at least five people have died of cholera and more than 200 people have been infected since the disease was reported in the area last month. Most patients are admitted to Bibia Health Centre, neighbouring the Elegu border.

Caught off guard

Ms Margaret Auma, the chairperson of the Elegu Women Cross-Border Traders Cooperative Society, said: “This flooding came at around 2am, up to now [Wednesday 7pm] it is still flowing, and business has gone down. There is no business because the area is flooded.’’ Ms Auma said locals usually would detect the signs of floods such as sounds of a fast-flowing River Unyama, but this time around, they never noticed any signs, and could not relocate with their merchandise and other items in time. Local authorities said more than 2,000 people have been displaced. Mr Mathias Kisembo, the town clerk of Elegu, said the district disaster committee has been notified to intervene immediately.

Flood mitigation plan

Ms Anna Nambooze, the country director of Trademark Africa's Uganda and South Sudan country offices, on May 28 said the agency had mobilised $11.1 million (Shs39.6 billion) to construct a climate-smart market to mitigate flooding in Elegu border point. ‘’You know Elegu always floods when it rains, and trade does not happen, so now today (May 28, 2025), with the site handover, we have started the construction of the Elegu Cross-border Traders Market. This is going to cost $11.1m,’’ Ms Nambooze said in Gulu City on May 28.

She added: ‘’It is cofounded by TMA (Trademark Africa), the Danish Embassy here in Uganda, and also the European Union Delegation in Uganda. The market area, we are going to spend about $3 million (about Shs10.7 billion) on flood mitigation of the 12-acre area. So we will do flood mitigation through channelling, and everything that is needed, so that for a hundred years the market will still be there. Ms Nambooze said the market would host about 1,200 traders and have places for storage of grains, vegetables, and bulking facilities.



