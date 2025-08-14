Elegu Cholera death toll rises to eight

A cholera outbreak in Elegu Border Town, Amuru District, has claimed at least eight lives since it was confirmed on July 2.

The latest victim was a female moneylender who died on Monday evening at Bibia Health Centre, four days after being admitted for medical attention.

According to health officials, 292 people have been infected with the highly contagious disease, with 272 discharged after recovering. However, 12 patients are still receiving treatment at the public facility.

The disease was first detected at Lorikwo West Cell and has since spread to Lorikwo East Cell, putting a population of 32,000 people at risk.

The source of the latest infections is believed to be refugees from Sudan fleeing conflict into the country through South Sudan. The situation is further complicated by the recent floods that hit Elegu on July 25, displacing nearly half of the population and destroying sanitary facilities.

A healthcare worker at Bibia Health Centre III, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern about the situation, saying, "If this trend continues, then we are sitting on a time bomb because nothing much is being done to avert the situation." The healthcare worker emphasized the need for community sensitization to stop the spread of the disease, noting that admissions have doubled in the last two weeks.

Mr Kasim Sule, the Lokirwo West Cell Chairperson, urged the government to do more to bring the outbreak under control, saying, "We do not have proper sanitary facilities here. We therefore urged the government to come to our rescue." Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, shared similar concerns, noting that despite reminders to the Ministry of Health, little has been done to resolve the problem.

Elegu has recorded at least five cholera outbreaks in the last four years, and the area has also been hit by other diseases such as Mpox, measles, and COVID-19. The frequency of disease in the area has been attributed to poor sanitation, flash floods, proximity to South Sudan, and high population density. Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District Chairperson, noted that Lorikwo East Cell has a population of 22,000 people, making it one of the most densely populated areas in the country.