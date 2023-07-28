Elegu locals getShs6.7 billion water facility

The Ministry of Water and Environment is set to commission a Shs6.7b water and sanitation facility that was constructed in Elegu Town Council in Amuru District.

On Monday, the Daily Monitor visited the facility to establish the level of work completion. Workers were landscaping the compound ahead of commissioning.

The facility boasts of two production boreholes, two pump stations, each with a guard house, pump house, and an Ecosan toilet, installed mono crystalline PV Solar panels, and a 33KW line of hydroelectricity grid extended in each of the pump stations.

It has two steel tank reservoirs with a combined 300,000 litre-capacity at Elegu Primary School and Bibia Primary School respectively.

This publication has established that since the water started running in taps a month ago, thousands of residents have improved their hygiene and sanitation .

Mr Joseph Kabuye, a businessman in the town, calls the establishment a blessing.

“The water systems here previously have been worse with very poor sanitation, nearly all the boreholes were breaking down and safe water was generally a huge burden to access,” he said.

Funding

Constructed under the Water and Sanitation Development Facility-North in partnership with the Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, local leaders say the project that was funded by the government and Germany Financial Cooperation will bring an end to the water predicaments and improve sanitation.

Mr Kassim Akule, the chairperson of Lorikwo West Village, where Elegu Market is located, said: “It has been several months since we started using the water system, there is no complaint about water issues now because there is plenty of water.”

Mr John Idra Kovuki, the Elegu Town Council chairman, applauded the government for its timely intervention.

“As I talk now, the community has started using the water system for the past four months athough the project has not been commissioned,” Mr Idra Kovuki.

Beneficiary areas

The construction of the multi-billion facility is being undertaken by Palm Construction Company Limited to cover the villages of Lorikowo East, Lorikowo West, Bibia East, Bibia West, Kaladima East, and Kaladima West with a combined population of approximately 23,322 people.

“The water predicament at Elegu was very pathetic. The community had suffered, but now this facility has brought new hope,” Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru chairman said.