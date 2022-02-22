Elegu market in ruins after sixth fire

Mr Tonny Odoc, a trader at Elegu border market in Lorikowo East Village, Elegu Town Council, Amuru District, does not shed any tears but grins as he pours water from a 20-litre jerrycan on fire and draws out metallic strips and two machetes from what was his produce store.

Next to the fire are remains of his drug shop that has been reduced to ashes.

“This is the third time I am losing merchandise and money in this kind of fire. It was the previous year (2019) when my drug shop and produce store was gutted and I lost Shs55m, but this time, I have lost more than Shs70m,” Mr Odoc said.

His produce store, clinic, and agent banking businesses that he had been running for four years came to a halt yesterday morning when the tragedy occurred.

“I was woken up by a telephone call from one of my workers at the drug shop at about 4:30am that the shop was gutted in fire and that nothing could be saved. I cannot understand how the fire started,” he said.

Mr Odoc is one of the nearly 3,000 traders who lost everything when the fire, suspected to have started from a fish vending kiosk outside the market, spread and ravaged the entire facility.

Witnesses and victims told Daily Monitor that the fire started at about 1am.

Ms Christine Atuhaire, a produce dealer, who lost merchandise worth Shs10 million, said residents tried to put out the fire but in vain.

“It started slightly after midnight and it was too wild to be put out with [our own means] . I lost sesame and groundnuts that were delivered on Saturday, and were meant to be sold in Nimule this (Monday) morning,” she said.

Ms Margaret Auma, the chairperson of Elegu Women Cross-border Traders Cooperative Society, told Daily Monitor that the only merchandise that survived is cabbages, matooke, and cassava because the owners destroyed their kiosks to create a fire line.

According to Ms Auma, the only safeguard is the deployment of private security guards to ensure that everyone exits the market, all fires are put out, and that nothing is stolen.

“This fire started from around the fish selling area and within a few minutes, it had spread everywhere. No one who saved anything because we learnt about it at about 3am,” she said.

Ms Auma, who operates a lodging facility, lost seven fridges, 13 television sets, mattresses, and other items totaling to more than Shs40m.

She is worried that Elegu Town Council could suffer a food shortage for the next three days.

“I am bothered by what we have to eat in the coming days, especially buyers from South Sudan who depend on this market,” she said.

Mr Qassim Akule, the Lorikowo East Village chairperson, said it is the sixth time a fire is gutting the market.

“We last experienced a fire in 2019 and merchandise and property worth hundreds of millions of shillings were lost,” Mr Akule said.

Left: Distraught traders look in shock at their burnt goods on February 21, 2022. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Although the market, seated on a three-acre piece of private land, is run by two major associations, the cooperative society headed by Ms Auma and the vendors association, he said it is not insured.

Whereas the fire reportedly broke out slightly past midnight, a police firefighting truck from Gulu City arrived at the scene at about 6.30pm.

Ms Auma said even when they informed Elegu Border Police Station, where another (fire fighting truck) was parked a few metres from the market at 4am, no one came to their rescue.

“Fire brigade arrived after the fire had stopped, and they came from Gulu. We don’t know why the fire fighters took long yet we have a fire fighting truck here. If they had arrived in time, we would have saved some parts of the market,” she said.

However, Mr Joseph Nsabimana, the district police commander, said the fire fighting truck at the police station broke down three months ago, and therefore, they had to liaise with their Gulu counterparts for assistance.

“We could not do much because this truck broke down three months ago,” he said.

The razed market has been serving a section of residents from Elegu Town Council, and neighbouring Nimule Town in South Sudan.

The magnitude of the damage was still being assessed by a team of experts from the district headquarters by press time.

Ms Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the resident district commissioner, said they were trying to ascertain the number of affected market vendors and shop owners.

“We still don’t know. There could be some lives lost also. It is a hard time for the people of Elegu and South Sudan because this market serves the two countries. It is not the first time that it is happening, and we have taken some critical decisions to this effect,” he said.

Mr Oceng said they have tasked the landowners to work with the district engineering department and plot the facility before allowing any vendor back.

Right: Amuru Resident District Commissioner Geoffrey Osborn Oceng( in yellow) February 21, 2022 inspects the razed market now guarded by soldiers. PHOTO/TOBBIAS O JOLLY

He blamed the fire and the past incidents on the poor design and planning, adding that the district has allocated a bigger space (public land) near the market to relocate vendors.

“Plotting the market will help to create a passage for the fire trucks in case such a tragedy occurs because even if the fire fighting truck had arrived early enough, the market is too crowded and unplanned, making it difficult for a truck to pass,” Mr Oceng said.

“I have also directed that no activity is allowed there (market) because it is still a scene of crime. No one should rebuild kiosks and stalls unless it is plotted because some people are rushing to rebuild the units,” he added.

Produce dealers collect groundnuts after Elegu Border Market in Amuru District was razed overnight February 21, 2022. Close to 3,000 traders lost their merchandise after the fire, suspected to have started from a fish vending kiosk, reduced the entire market to ashes. PHOTO /TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY