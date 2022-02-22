Elegu market in ruins after sixth fire

Vendors sift through the ruins to recover residual merchandise after Elegu Market was gutted at about 1am on the night of February 20, 2022.  PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The market, which serves thousands of people from Uganda and South Sudan, is not insured.

Mr Tonny Odoc, a trader at Elegu border market in Lorikowo East Village, Elegu Town Council, Amuru District, does not shed any tears but grins as he pours water from a 20-litre jerrycan on fire and draws out metallic strips and two machetes from what was his produce store. 

