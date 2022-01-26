Elephant kills traveller in Murchison Falls National Park

A man was on Tuesday killed by an elephant in Murchison Falls National Park.

The deceased, Ayman Sayed Elshahany, a Saudi Arabian national, together with his three colleagues were travelling from Masindi, transiting through the park to Arua when the incident happened.

According to statement by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the deceased and his colleagues stopped along the way and he [deceased] got out of the car when an elephant charged at him, killing him instantly.

Mr Bashir Hangi, the authority’s communications manager, said the matter has been reported to Pakwach Police and investigations have kicked off.

Mr Hangi also noted that the authority was reviewing its safety protocols to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“We are saddened by this incident and we convey our deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family and friends. We will work closely with the police to ensure that this matter is investigated fully,” Mr Hangi said in the statement.

"The safety of people in our protected areas remains paramount to us. We, therefore, appeal to the public especially those transiting through the protected areas to take precaution and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way,” he said.











