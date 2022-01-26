Elephant kills traveller in Murchison Falls National Park

The man got out of the car when the elephant charged at him and killed him instantly. PHOTO | FILE

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • According to statement by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the deceased and his colleagues stopped along the way and he [deceased] got out of the car when an elephant charged at him, killing him instantly.

A man was on Tuesday killed by an elephant in Murchison Falls National Park.

