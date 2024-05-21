Elephants return to haunt Moyo farmers

Farmers in Moyo District are living in fear after elephants invaded their gardens and destroyed food crops.

For several years, the animals from South Sudan have been crossing to Dufile Sub-county to cause havoc.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend, Mr James Droma, a resident of Indridri Village in Dufile Sub-county, said no efforts have been made to control the roaming elephants.

“The elephants return mainly during the season of mangoes. The lives of our families are at risk. The government should help us to control the elephants,’’ he said.

The chairman for Dufile Sub-county, Mr Maurice Vuzi, said more than 100 Elephants invaded four villages and destroyed maize gardens and cassava plantations.

“Majority of people were found in their gardens. When they saw the elephants, they abandoned their activities for safety measures,” he said at the weekend.

He added that some locals mobilised themselves with pangas, bows and arrows to defend themselves against the elephants.





Why invasion

Elephants are usually attracted by ripe mangoes, so they leave their dens in South Sudan and cross to Uganda.

The district chairperson, Mr Williams Anyama, said for many years, the communities have suffered in the hands of the wild animals, but the government paid less attention.

“The elephants destroy property like crops, fruits and houses. The livelihoods of people have been lost because of this invasions. We held several meetings with government official, but no help has been made,” he said.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), farmers can dig deep trenches at the edge of their gardens to bar elephants from crossing.

Ropes and wires can also be used to tether or control the movement of elephants, but its use is limited mainly to calves.

Attempts to get comments from Mr Bashir Hangi, the communications officer for Uganda Wildlife Authority, were futile.

He didn’t answer our phone calls nor replied our messages.

Past incidents

In March 2015, an unknown number of elephants attacked residents of Pamangara, Lebubu and Paachala villages in Dufile Sub-county.

In September 2014, at least 20 stray elephants destroyed more than 20 acres of food crops belonging to 10 farmers in Dufile Sub-county.

In April 2013, elephants again invaded homes and gardens in Dufile Sub-county. They left several gardens of immature crops destroyed.

In June 2012, about 18 elephants destroyed 180 hectares of food crops.

In August 2012, more than 50 elephants again invaded gardens and shattered the remaining hopes of good harvest.