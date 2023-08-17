Elevate Police Presidential Guard unit – SFC leader

The Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig Charity Bainababo, has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martin Okoth Ochola, to consider elevating the Police Presidential Guard (PPG) to a bigger unit.

Brig Bainababo, who is also one of the UPDF MPs, said this will enable the unit to retain promoted officers who have experience to serve the country better.

PPG officers are drawn from the Uganda Police Force.

“When these officers reach a level where PPG cannot accommodate their ranks, we have to lose them to other units. If PPG can be elevated to another level, we can promote them. We want them to be senior superintendents of police and commissioners but stay here,” she said during the pipping ceremony for the recently promoted PPG officers at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe, Wakiso District, yesterday.

She added: “When PPG was formed, the Commander in Chief guided that bodyguard and protective duties are police roles and as SFC we feel PPG must continue to grow so that they fill this gap effectively.

“If they finish their tour of duty here, they can go elsewhere but we don’t want to lose many at ago just because the size of the unit cannot accommodate them. I hope our request will be put into kind consideration.”

Brig Bainababo told the promoted officers that the new ranks they have got mean they have got new responsibilities.

“Much has been given to you in form of training and promotion and much will be demanded from you in form of service. However, I have no doubt you will be up to the task. There are people under your command that will be looking up to you,” Brig Bainababo said.

She added: “Those who you have left at that rank will be expecting a lot from you. Live exemplary. There are things you are not expected to do as an officer because there are people looking up to you; the way you eat and conduct yourself.”

She urged the officers to respect the civilian population, saying without them, the forces cannot succeed in their duties.

The deputy Commander of the SFC warned the promoted officers against engaging in corruption.

“There is a tendency of living beyond our means when we are promoted but avoid it. If you don’t live within your means there are many temptations. You can transform without being corrupt or misappropriating resources under your care,” she said.

She added: “Stay away from corruption. It is a cancer that hits hard. If a soldier goes hungry because a commander has stolen his money to pay fees for your child, the child will go to school with curses of stolen money.”

The Uganda Police Force director in charge of operations, AIGP John Nuwagira, who represented the IGP told the officers that the promotions should be a ladder to see them move to greater heights.

“The promotion has some meaning but we look at you as people who should enhance service delivery to the 46 million Ugandans. Exhibit professionalism, protect the image of the force through hard work, reduction in complacency and knowing a new name goes with new responsibilities you should be ready to take on,” AIGP Nuwagira said.

“The promotion has underlying benchmarks that should always be fulfilled. Use this promotion as a springboard for more opportunities to serve the country,” he added.

The PPG commander, Maj Collins Kanyesigye, applauded President Museveni and the IGP for promoting the officers. He also commended the SFC commander and his deputy for their continued support.

A total of 120 officers from the Police Presidential Guard were recently promoted following the general promotions that were released by the police headquarters.