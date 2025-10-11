Eleven inmates, four warders injured as prison truck overturns in Masindi

Eleven inmates and four prison warders were critically injured on Friday when a Mitsubishi Fuso truck ferrying prisoners to Masindi Prison overturned along the Masindi–Kijunjubwa Road, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. near Kamurasi Primary School, according to a statement issued on October 10, 2025, by Albertine Region Police spokesperson SP Julius Hakiza Allan.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle, which had been hired to transport firewood to Masindi Prison, failed to climb a hill near Kamurasi Primary School and rolled backwards, overturning and causing injuries,” Hakiza said.

The driver, identified as Julius Atugonza, is currently on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him while investigations continue to establish the exact cause of the crash.

All injured individuals were evacuated to Masindi Hospital under prison guard for medical attention.

The injured prison officers were identified as Sgt Emmanuel Nkenkya, Cpl Felix Egaru, L/Cpl Peter Emurwoth, and warden Peter Aurah.

The prisoners injured in the crash include Stephen Charles Oryem, John Ainebyona, Godfrey Tata, Brian Akampurira, Innocent Kasamba, Muhammed Muasami, Justus Arinaitwe, Godfrey Immanga, David Okello, Sande Mathias, and Moses Opar.

“The wreckage has been towed to the police yard for inspection,” SP Hakiza added, noting that: “A search for the driver is underway, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.”

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about prisoner transport safety in Uganda.

Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that may aid in the capture of the missing driver and in clarifying the circumstances leading to the crash.