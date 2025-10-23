Eleven UWA officials remanded over Shs9.3 billion gorilla permit fraud

Eleven Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officials have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of corruption, causing financial loss, and conspiracy to defraud the government of over Shs9.3 billion in revenue from gorilla and chimpanzee tracking permits.

The officials, including senior directors, wardens, and sales executives, were Thursday arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala before the Chief Magistrate Racheal Nakyazze where they all denied the charges.

They are accused of issuing and validating hundreds of fake gorilla and chimpanzee tracking permits between July 2020 and September 2023.

According to the charge sheet, the accused include Mr Stephen Sanyi Masaba, Director of Tourism and Business Development, Mr Jimmy Mugisa, Director of Finance and Administration and other officers in the ICT, reservations, and sales departments of the UWA.

Others are; Robert Maani, senior warden, Alfred Emmanuel Ndikusooka, Information Communication Technology Manager, Leslie Muhindo, Former Head Reservation, sales executives Gad Ekochu, Susan Ayupa, Josephine Kayonza, Rose Namutebi and Grace Mubeezi.

Prosecution, led by Ms Barbara Kawuma and Mr Edward Muhumuza, told court that investigations into the case were still ongoing.

“Your worship, A6, A13, A14, and A15 are not present in court. We pray that criminal summons be issued in respect of the four,” Kawuma submitted, adding that the prosecution would “inform court once inquiries are complete.”

The missing accused are identified as software warder Gilbert Mwsigwa, Brain Ankunda, the accounts clerk at Bwindi Mgahinga Conservation area, records personnel Micheal Goobi and Bosco Mwondha, the accounts clerk.

The group faces 24 counts, including corruption and causing financial loss contrary to sections 2(1), 19(1), and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act, and conspiracy to defraud under section 289 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution alleges that between July 2020 and September 2023, the accused neglected their duties and manipulated the “Go Chimp” electronic booking system to issue over 1,400 invalid permits for tourists to track gorillas and chimpanzees in national parks, resulting in a financial loss of $2,525,100 (approximately Shs 9.3 billion) to the Wildlife Authority. Monitor reported about this scandal in 2024.

In one of the charges, Masaba is accused of neglecting to establish effective systems to ensure proper revenue collection from gorilla and chimpanzee tracking activities.

His alleged failure reportedly facilitated the use of invalid permits, causing the loss to the Authority.

Similarly, Mugisa, as Director of Finance and Administration, is accused of failing to ensure accuracy in financial management systems and records, while other officers allegedly used their user accounts to manipulate the Go Chimp system and insert invalid permits for tourists.

Defence lawyers informed the court that they had instructions to apply for bail for their clients.

However, Chief Magistrate Nakyazze deferred the bail hearing, citing a scheduled meeting.

“We shall give you a date for bail; I have a meeting ongoing. I have informed the judge I will come in late, I have a plea to take,” she said.

The magistrate ordered that all the accused be remanded until October 31, 2025. She also issued criminal summons for the four absent accused to appear in court on the next date.

If convicted, the officials could face lengthy prison sentences, fines, and disqualification from public office. The case highlights ongoing investigations into alleged corruption within the Uganda Wildlife Authority’s permit management system.