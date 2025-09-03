Elgon Festival set to celebrate Bugisu culture and tourism this week

The 4th edition of the Elgon Festival, a celebration of the ethnic groups of the Mt. Elgon region, is set to kick off this Friday, promising three days of music, dance, crafts, cuisine, and nature exploration.

The annual festival, which began in 2022, aims to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the area. This year’s theme, “Safeguarding Culture, Driving Creativity,” reflects the organizers’ emphasis on both heritage preservation and creative expression.

The festival will bring together over nine ethnic groups from Uganda and Kenya, including the Bamasaba, Basamia, Iteso, Sabiny, Bagwere, Japadhola, Banyole, Kikuyu, and Chikuru.

“Visitors will enjoy cultural performances, scenic tours of Mt. Elgon, and authentic traditions such as Malewa [bamboo shoot delicacy] and local brews like Malwa,” said Priscilla Mugoma, lead coordinator.

She added: “This is more than just entertainment. It is about preserving our identity, appreciating our roots, and showcasing the diversity of East African cultures to the world.”

The festival offers a platform for local artists, artisans, and performers, featuring music, fashion, and storytelling. Co-founder Jephat Jeff Situma highlighted Bamasaba Night as one of the key attractions.

“One of the festival’s highlights is Bamasaba Night, a vibrant celebration filled with cultural parades, fashion shows, live DJ sets, and performances by musicians from Uganda, Kenya, and other countries,” Situma said.

In addition to cultural activities, the festival will provide guided tours of Mt Elgon, allowing visitors to explore waterfalls, nature walks, panoramic landscapes, and adventure activities such as ziplining, abseiling, and cave exploration. Joel Sekajongo of the Uganda Wildlife Authority noted that over 35 bird species can be observed in the region.

Minister for Culture and Heritage in the Bugisu Cultural Institution, Moses Kutoyi, praised the festival as a conduit for cultural expression and unity.

“The Bugisu region is the heart of culture, home to a rich mix of ethnicities. Through art and music, our people can reflect, express, and share their stories with the world,” he said.

The three-day program includes:

Day 1 – Opening night: Cultural showcases, Afro-fashion show, benefit concert headlined by Bamasaba artists, and bonfire night with storytelling and traditional drinks.

Cultural showcases, Afro-fashion show, benefit concert headlined by Bamasaba artists, and bonfire night with storytelling and traditional drinks. Day 2 – Cultural parade and concerts: Grand parade through Mbale City, dance and fashion showcases, heritage exhibitions, international concerts, and creative industry training sessions.

Grand parade through Mbale City, dance and fashion showcases, heritage exhibitions, international concerts, and creative industry training sessions. Day 3 – Nature tours and bullfighting: Guided tours of Wanale Ridge and Sipi Falls, traditional bullfighting competitions, with proceeds supporting heritage documentation and the Mutoto Museum.

Mugoma said the festival also offers an immersive opportunity to learn about ancestral practices, traditional eating habits, and the historical roots of the Mt. Elgon region.

“It brings together local and international cultures, providing a platform for talent and creativity,” she added.