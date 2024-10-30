Elgon men silently endure domestic violence - police

Police in the Elgon Sub-region have registered a rise in cases of men facing domestic abuse. The police say most victims hesitate to report due to cultural expectations.

Authorities have emphasised the need for gender-based violence (GBV) shelters to provide counselling services for men experiencing abuse.

Ms Lydia Birungi, the police regional child protection coordinator, notes that "fear of appearing unmanly, shame, and embarrassment are significant factors."

She says two to three cases involving male victims are reported monthly, often tied to accusations of infidelity.

Mr Samson Muyabonga, a resident of Busoba Sub-county in Mbale District, says his wife physically assaulted him several times, accusing him of infidelity.

"For the past three years, I lived in fear of reporting or confiding in my family due to the patriarchal nature of our society. Eventually, I turned to a close friend when I felt my life was in danger over the repeated threats from my wife," he says.

Despite seeking police assistance, Mr Muyabonga found little support.

"It was challenging. The police judged me as if I were the one causing the problems. I explained my faithfulness but they didn't take any significant action," he explains.

Another resident, Mr Julius Masaba from Nakaloke, Mbale City, points out that many men endure abuse in silence, fearing the humiliation that might follow if they speak out.

"Support agencies often fall short in addressing the needs of male survivors, leaving them in a precarious position," he observes.

Mr Hassan Wasike, a boda boda rider in Kamokoli Town in Budaka District, says his wife assaulted him and then falsely accused him of abuse, leading to his arrest.

"One time, she punched me, and when I pushed her away, she ran to the police, falsely accusing me of being abusive. Her friend had advised her to start a fight and call the police to get rid of me," he says.

Rev Can Elidad Milton Shissa, the diocesan secretary of Mbale Diocese, explains that cultural norms among the Bamasaba deter men from speaking out.

"In our society, any man who admits to being abused is seen as a weakling," he says, adding that men often fear judgment and feelings of inadequacy.

Ms Stella Alum, a psychologist, says many men experience mistreatment at the hands of their spouses, including abandonment when ill, physical abuse, and starvation.

"Efforts by the government and non-state actors to mitigate the vice have proved fruitless as many people continue to lose their lives to domestic violence. More needs to be done," she urges.

The 2023 Annual Crime Report revealed that out of 14,681 domestic violence victims, 3,243 were adult males, with 505 being male juveniles.

Ms Judith Namarome, a marriage counsellor at Miracle Church of Christ in Sironko District, points to the social stigma surrounding male victims of abuse.

"The stigma is even stronger when the victim is a man and the abuser is a woman. Many support agencies overlook male victims, leaving them without adequate assistance," she says.

Ms Namarome adds that shame often silences men, as they struggle with the perceived failure to fulfil traditional roles.

"Some men fear that they won’t be believed by the police or support services, and worry that friends and family will doubt them too," she says.

She encourages men to seek help, stressing, "Silence is not the solution. Finding someone to talk to, whether a counsellor or a trusted person, can make a significant difference."

Mr Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Regional police spokesman, attributes the rise in domestic violence to disputes over family property, failure to provide for the family, drug and alcohol abuse, and infidelity.