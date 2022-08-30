Elgon police warn Imbalu dancers against violence

mbale. Security authorities in Mt Elgon Sub-region have warned Imbalu dancers against violence following the death of one person in Mbale City.

Imbalu season, a revered traditional circumcision rite that is practised among the Bamasaba, was launched at Mutoto Cultural Centre on August 13. It involves a traditional dance known as Kadodi.

A group of Kadodi dancers allegedly killed Gerald Chane, 29, and injured several others after chaos broke out in Namakwekwe Ward in Northern City Division at the weekend.

Daily Monitor learnt that commotion broke out after the deceased tried to save his wife from dancers, who were reportedly assaulting her.

“The dancers poured dirty water on the deceased’s wife because she was smartly dressed. He felt angry and intervened. The group turned on him and killed him,” Mr Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region police spokesperson, said.

The deceased’s mother, Ms Elizabeth Naigaga, took him to Tobin Health Centre in Namakwekwe Ward, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Taitika said they are hunting for the suspects. He urged imbalu dancers to practice their culture peacefully.

“They should desist from violent acts if they don’t want to be arrested,” Mr Taitika said.

Mr Abdallah Magambo, the deputy speaker of Mbale City, asked police to act on chaotic Kadodi dancers.

During the launch of the Imbalu season, Mr Godwin Mubuya, the chairperson Bamasaba Imbalu Inauguration Committee, called for discipline among the dancers after a VIP section was raided.