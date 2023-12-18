Elgon registers surge in GBV cases

Ms Jennifer Muyama, 46, was preparing supper at her home in Bunamutso Village in Bukewa Sub-county, Manafwa District, when someone knocked on the door early this year.

Upon opening the kitchen door, her husband pushed her, accusing her of infidelity before stabbing her to death. Muyama, a mother of 12, had been married for 20 years.

She’s not the only victim. Many women in the Elgon Sub- region have been killed or harassed by their partners as the recent crime statistics released by police indicate.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said between January and June, police registered 50 cases of aggravated defilement, 371 cases of defilement,161 cases of child neglect, 531 cases of child desertion and 29 rape cases.

The statistics also indicate that the region registered 35 child torture cases and 70 murders as a result of domestic violence.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) is slowing down the progress of development. We call upon everyone to join hands and fight the vice,” Mr Taitika said said in an interview last week.

He attributed the causes to family property, failure to provide for the family, drug and alcohol abuse, and cases of infidelity.

Meanwhile, leaders and civil society organisations have embarked on a campaign against gender-based violence.

Mr Baker Mwanya, the senior development officer in Mbale City, attributed the increasing GBV cases to poverty, traditional beliefs, and lack of awareness, among other factors.

“Mbale registers more than 50 cases of GBV daily. However, many cases are not reported,” he said.

Ms Bennah Namono, the head of women activists in Bugisu Sub-region, said several women have been killed while others maimed due to the rampant domestic violence.

Ms Namono noted that sometimes suspects are arrested and released without charges preferred against them. However, police denied the allegations.

Mr Dominic Wazira, the senior probation and social welfare officer of Mbale City, attributed some of the cases to poor parenting.

“We have launched an awareness campaign and we are advocating for strategic actions by the government,” he said.

Last year, the Minister of Gender, Ms Betty Amongi, said at least 223 women and girls succumb to gender and sexual violence annually.

Ms Sarah Kalenda, the Mbale Industrial City Division probation officer, said gender-based violence is a barrier to economic opportunities and growth.