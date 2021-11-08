Yusuf Muwonge has been on security’s wanted list for allegedly taking part in assembling the improvised explosive device (IED) that exploded inside the bus last month. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

|

Elusive suspect in Swift bus explosion arrested- police

The joint Anti-Terrorism taskforce and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence have arrested a one Yusuf Muwonge, a suspect in an explosion killed a suspected terrorist in a Swift bus in Lungala, Mpigi District last month.
Muwonge had been on security’s wanted list for allegedly taking part in assembling the improvised explosive devise (IED) that exploded inside the bus, killing his alleged accomplices, Isaac Matovu alias Muzafaru.

