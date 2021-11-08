Elusive suspect in Swift bus explosion arrested- police

The joint Anti-Terrorism taskforce and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence have arrested a one Yusuf Muwonge, a suspect in an explosion killed a suspected terrorist in a Swift bus in Lungala, Mpigi District last month.

Muwonge had been on security’s wanted list for allegedly taking part in assembling the improvised explosive devise (IED) that exploded inside the bus, killing his alleged accomplices, Isaac Matovu alias Muzafaru.

Security agencies say Muwonge was operating in the same domestic terror cell with Matovu, but had shifted from his known address in Lweza, to Wamala Katooke, Nansana and later to Kirek-Bbira.

On Thursday night, security teams raided a home in Kireka B-Bulenga along the Mityana road where Muwonge was reportedly hiding. But he evaded arrest until Saturday night when he was found in another hideout in Wakiso.

AIGP Asan Kasingye confirmed Muwonge’s arrest through his twitter handle.

“Muwonge Yusuf, a suspected close associate of Matovu Muzafaru of the bus terror incident in Mpigi, and who on Thursday abandoned a bomb in Kireka Bira after hot pursuit by security operatives & intel team has finally been arrested,” Kasingye tweeted Sunday.