Embassy assures Ugandans trapped in Khartoum on safe evacuation

Uganda's ambassador to Khartoum - Sudan, Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu has assured Ugandans trapped in the country due to civil war that the government is working day and night to ensure their safe evacuation.

"I’m confident of the efforts by concerned government institutions which have been well aligned to deliver the trapped Ugandans to safety. I appeal to all Ugandans trapped in various locations in Sudan, to persevere through the hardships and not risk their lives by coming out in the open until they are told to do so," he said in his Eid Al-Fitr message on Friday.

At least 300 Ugandans are currently trapped in Sudan following clashes that broke out on Saturday between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Dr Ssemuddu expressed optimism that a window of opportunity could present itself in the coming days that could enable safe evacuation.

This comes a day after told this publication that they are planning to send relief items to stranded Ugandans.

“We are trying to identify delivery companies which can deliver food to homes because any movement in town comes at a very high risk. The supermarkets are still closed but we believe when we succeed with delivery companies we shall share their contacts with all our citizens through social media,” he said.

Some of the Ugandans trapped in Khartoum, the Monitor spoke to say they observed Eid prayers indoors.

"A few people managed to sneak out and gather at a nearby mosque but I feared and held mine indoors," Mr Ratib Baiga, the Chairperson of Ugandans working in Sudan, said.

Mr Yusufu Mukholi, the Chairperson of the 120 Ugandan students in Sudan who are currently hiding at the International University of Africa-Khatourm said they held their prayers inside the University mosque.

He said the fighting had intensified at the time of the prayers.

Dr Ssemuddu appreciated President Museveni’s efforts saying: "He has shown considerable care about the welfare and safety of Ugandans. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Secretary, have shown concern, seeking daily updates and making assurances about the need to ensure the safety of Ugandan citizens."