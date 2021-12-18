Embattled ADF rebels kill 8 civilians in eastern DR Congo

Soldiers with the FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo) gather before their deployment to track down Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the Virunga National Park on December 14, 2021. At least eight civilians have been killed in attacks by ADF rebels fleeing a Congolese-Ugandan military operation against them. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On November 30, with the Congolese side's approval, the army of neighbouring Uganda launched artillery and air strikes against alleged ADF positions in DRC's Virunga National Park in North Kivu, and Ugandan troops crossed the border shortly afterwards.

At least eight civilians have been killed in attacks by ADF rebels fleeing a Congolese-Ugandan military operation against them in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a colonel and activist said Friday.

