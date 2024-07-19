Embattled ex-deputy RCC Burora further remanded 

Court has further remanded embattled former Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Mr Herbert Anderson Burora.

On Friday, Burora had been presented at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court for hearing of the state's response to his bail application.

But prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka asked for an adjournment, reasoning that the trial chief magistrate was not around- attending a training at the Supreme Court.

"Last week on July 12, the defense lawyers made an application for bail, and we sought for time to verify the documents presented and make a reply today, which we were ready to do today. But in the absence of the trial chief magistrate, we seek an adjournment," he said.